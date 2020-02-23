LOWER--Peg. Our beloved Margaret Kessler Lower (Thompson), of Chevy Chase, Maryland, left this earth peacefully and on her own terms on February 9, 2020, surrounded by family. Born November 25, 1927, in Union City, New Jersey, Wellesley College graduate class of 1949, distinguished editor of educational audiovisual media, proponent of women's rights and good writing, stalwart justice and community advocate, avid tennis enthusiast, passionately dedicated mother and grandmother, and former resident of East Hampton and Pleasantville, New York, she is survived by children Edward Thompson (Agnes), Anne Thompson, Evan Thompson, David Thompson (Carol), 10 grandchildren, and two great- grandchildren. A memorial service will take place St. John's Norwood, 6701 Wisconsin Avenue, Chevy Case, on March 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Peg has asked that donations be directed to A Wider Circle, a charity focused on ending poverty, www.awidercircle.org
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 23, 2020