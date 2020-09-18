1/
PENELOPE KOTSONIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PENELOPE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KOTSONIS--Penelope. It is with the deepest sadness that the family of Penelope Kotsonis announces her passing on September 14, 2020. Born in Athens, Greece, Penelope came to New York City in 1955 with the intention of staying one year, married the love of her life, George, and stayed for 65 years. She was a devoted and loving wife to George and was the definition of a selfless and adoring mother to her three children. She will be profoundly missed by her husband, George, her children Marie and her husband Napoleon Nezer, Christianna and her husband Christopher Long, and Nicholas and his wife Christine Kotsonis. Her three grandchildren, Nicholas, Alexander and Stefania are heartbroken. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Funeral services will be held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, 337 E. 74th St., NY, NY, on Saturday, September 19th at 9am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a children's charity close to Penelope's heart at: www.hamogelo.gr/gr/en/


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Holy Trinity Cathedral
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved