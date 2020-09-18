KOTSONIS--Penelope. It is with the deepest sadness that the family of Penelope Kotsonis announces her passing on September 14, 2020. Born in Athens, Greece, Penelope came to New York City in 1955 with the intention of staying one year, married the love of her life, George, and stayed for 65 years. She was a devoted and loving wife to George and was the definition of a selfless and adoring mother to her three children. She will be profoundly missed by her husband, George, her children Marie and her husband Napoleon Nezer, Christianna and her husband Christopher Long, and Nicholas and his wife Christine Kotsonis. Her three grandchildren, Nicholas, Alexander and Stefania are heartbroken. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Funeral services will be held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, 337 E. 74th St., NY, NY, on Saturday, September 19th at 9am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a children's charity close to Penelope's heart at: www.hamogelo.gr/gr/en/