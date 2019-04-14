CHAPPELL--Percilla Avery Lincoln, 81, died peacefully at home on April 8th. Born in New York City, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frederic Walker Lincoln, Jr. (Isabel Rockefeller.) Educated at the Chapin School, Westover School '56 and Briarcliff College '58. She was predeceased by her husband, William B. Chappell, Jr. and her children, Richard B. Chappell and Avery L. Chappell-Smith. As well as two sisters, Belle Elmer and Calista Harder. Survived by her adoring grandchildren, Ellery, Emeline and Stillman Smith who affectionately called her "Shoi Shoi" (Swahili) and her sister Florence L. Short. Percy was especially proud serving as a volunteer at the American Museum of Natural History (NYC) working with children. A service will be held this summer in the Adirondacks.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 14, 2019