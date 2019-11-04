Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Perry D Hoffman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1944 - 2019

Perry Hoffman, Ph.D.



Dr. Perry Dunn Hoffman, 75, died on November 3, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family after a brief illness. Perry was President and Co-Founder of the National Education Alliance – Borderline Personality Disorder (NEA-BPD) and was a therapist in private practice.



Perry is survived by her husband Bruce, their children Brendan (Abby), Rennie (Steve) Silverman and David (Alison), their grandchildren, Matthew and Julia Hoffman, Jessica and Lexi Silverman, Beckett, Archie and Wil Hoffman and her sister, Joy Dunn. Perry was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Edith Dunn and her brother Richard Dunn.



Perry graduated from Temple University and received her Ph.D. in Social Work from NYU. Perry was married to her high-school sweetheart, Bruce, for 53 years.



Perry dedicated her professional life to helping families impacted by Borderline Personality Disorder. As President and Co-founder of the NEA-BPD, Dr. Hoffman had several grants from the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) and coordinated conferences around the world on the disorder. She co-designed the twelve-week psychoeducation course, Family Connections™, which is used in twenty-two countries. In 2011, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) awarded Dr. Hoffman the Excellence in Community Mental Health Award. In addition, she maintained a private practice with offices in New York City and Mamaroneck, NY.



Perry led an amazing life, filled with joy and love and will forever be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, adoring grandmother and trusted therapist. Her greatest pleasure was to be surrounded by her seven grandchildren whom she cherished more than anything. She will be missed greatly by so many.



A funeral is scheduled for Wednesday morning at 11:30 at Larchmont Temple in Larchmont, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to NEABPD.org. Published on NYTimes.com from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019

