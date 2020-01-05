GREAVES--Perry William, an abstract landscape painter, aged 59, succumbed on December 17th to infection. The artist's greatest influence was Richard Pousette-Dart. He assisted Mary Heilman, and Stephen Westfall, and showed at Apex Art, AAA and K&E Gallery. Mr. Greaves' work is collected by the Bacardi Limited company; and Susan Berland, among others. The artist is survived by a wife and son, four siblings, seven nieces and nephews and eight grandnephews and nieces.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 5, 2020