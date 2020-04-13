PERRY KALICK

KALICK--Perry M. My beloved husband, Perry Kalick (1931-2020), died on Tuesday, April 7. He was a wonderful father to his Kalick children and Klein step-children and he was the much loved Poppa Perry to nine grandchildren. Perry was a professor of education at Lehman College, he was an Air Force veteran, he was a marathon runner, a tennis player, and the best cheerleader you could want for sports, education, or music. Our best times together were listening to music at Manhattan School of Music, Julliard, and Stony Brook University. We loved traveling and experienced all the continents except Africa. Perry was a fluent Yiddish speaker and I a German speaker and so we enjoyed communicating trilingually. He is already sorely missed. A memorial service will be held in the future.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 13, 2020
bullet U.S. Air Force
