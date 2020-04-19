ROSENSTEIN--Perry. Museum of the City of New York warmly remembers Perry Rosenstein, The Puffin Foundation founder and champion of the arts and activism. His generosity and counsel leave a lasting legacy at MCNY, reflected in the Puffin Foundation gallery and curator; the creation of powerful exhibitions including ActivistNY; Beyond Suffrage and City of Workers, City of Struggle; and the annual Teaching Social Activism Conference. Our sincere condolences to Gladys, Neal, and family.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2020