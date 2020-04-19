PERRY ROSENSTEIN

ROSENSTEIN--Perry. Museum of the City of New York warmly remembers Perry Rosenstein, The Puffin Foundation founder and champion of the arts and activism. His generosity and counsel leave a lasting legacy at MCNY, reflected in the Puffin Foundation gallery and curator; the creation of powerful exhibitions including ActivistNY; Beyond Suffrage and City of Workers, City of Struggle; and the annual Teaching Social Activism Conference. Our sincere condolences to Gladys, Neal, and family.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2020
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II bullet Indiana University
