WILLIAMS--Perry A. Died May 24, 2020, age 87, Nice, France. Predeceased by life partner, Dr. Jean L. Cook. Survived by brother, Milton, sister-in-law, Jeanetta. Perry was an organist, linguist, world traveler, Army spy, respected teacher, Chairman of English, Columbia Prep School, New York City, until retirement to France, 1998, and remarkable friend.





