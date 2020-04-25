Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PESHOTAN KOTVAL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KOTVAL-- Dr. Peshotan. Dr. Peshotan "Pesho" Sohrab Kotval, M.B.A, M.D., Ph.D, 77, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Westchester Medical Center - the hospital where he studied and practiced medicine. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Daulat (Nariman) Kotval; his son, Xerxes Kotval, his daughter and son-in-law, Anahaita Kotval and Zubeen Shroff; and his four grandchildren, Zal Kotval Shroff, Kaivan Kotval Shroff, Tinaz Kotval, and Mehr Kotval. Pesho was born in Nagpur, India on August 31, 1942 to Parsi parents. His father, Justice Sohrab P. Kotval, was an advocate for the rights of the poor and an ardent supporter of Indian independence - both strong influences in Pesho's life. Irreverence was the hallmark of his childhood which was peppered with teasing his younger sisters, Jeroo, Silloo and Mehroo, injudicious use of sling shots and BB guns, and the general disruption of order in his family home. It was hoped that this penchant for mischief would be tempered by the rigorous training of the Zoroastrian priesthood -- which quelled neither his skepticism nor his spirit. A precocious youth, Pesho enrolled in the Nagpur College of Science at age 13, ultimately graduating from Sheffield University in England with both a M.S. and a Ph.D. in Material Sciences at 23. On a return trip to India in 1963, he met Daulat Nariman who, after an unorthodox and whirlwind courtship would become his wife of 55 years and the center of his universe. On August 21, 1966, Pesho and Daulat moved from the United Kingdom to Kokomo, Indiana where Pesho led a materials research lab for Union Carbide and was awarded many patents. His career took them to Baltimore, Maryland and then to Hartsdale, New York which they called home for the last 49 years. Always intellectually curious, Pesho earned an M.B.A. in his early thirties and then at age 37, realized his lifelong dream and enrolled in medical school. For most of his career in medicine, he had his own private radiology practice and was the author of many scholarly articles on vascular flow. Throughout his many careers, he taught and mentored numerous people both formally and informally. While proud of being a US citizen, he was truly a citizen of the world. Pesho's circle of friends extended from Indianapolis to Addis Ababa. He was a master storyteller and possessed a rare balance of erudition, playfulness, and a passionate interest in the lives of others. He was profoundly attuned to injustice and had an insatiable thirst for knowledge. There was no subject or person that escaped his interest. He felt the need to connect with every person who crossed his path - especially those who others overlooked. He felt equally compelled to challenge himself and every person who crossed his path to consider a perspective beyond their own. He cherished most the friends and heart-felt connections he made along the way. In his retirement, Pesho spent his hours composing words of wisdom, and showering his beloved wife, offspring and offspring's offspring, as he liked to call them, with boundless affection and praise. They each reel from the loss of their greatest champion. A virtual service will be held on Sunday, April 26th at 11:30am via Zoom. Please register at:



KOTVAL-- Dr. Peshotan. Dr. Peshotan "Pesho" Sohrab Kotval, M.B.A, M.D., Ph.D, 77, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Westchester Medical Center - the hospital where he studied and practiced medicine. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Daulat (Nariman) Kotval; his son, Xerxes Kotval, his daughter and son-in-law, Anahaita Kotval and Zubeen Shroff; and his four grandchildren, Zal Kotval Shroff, Kaivan Kotval Shroff, Tinaz Kotval, and Mehr Kotval. Pesho was born in Nagpur, India on August 31, 1942 to Parsi parents. His father, Justice Sohrab P. Kotval, was an advocate for the rights of the poor and an ardent supporter of Indian independence - both strong influences in Pesho's life. Irreverence was the hallmark of his childhood which was peppered with teasing his younger sisters, Jeroo, Silloo and Mehroo, injudicious use of sling shots and BB guns, and the general disruption of order in his family home. It was hoped that this penchant for mischief would be tempered by the rigorous training of the Zoroastrian priesthood -- which quelled neither his skepticism nor his spirit. A precocious youth, Pesho enrolled in the Nagpur College of Science at age 13, ultimately graduating from Sheffield University in England with both a M.S. and a Ph.D. in Material Sciences at 23. On a return trip to India in 1963, he met Daulat Nariman who, after an unorthodox and whirlwind courtship would become his wife of 55 years and the center of his universe. On August 21, 1966, Pesho and Daulat moved from the United Kingdom to Kokomo, Indiana where Pesho led a materials research lab for Union Carbide and was awarded many patents. His career took them to Baltimore, Maryland and then to Hartsdale, New York which they called home for the last 49 years. Always intellectually curious, Pesho earned an M.B.A. in his early thirties and then at age 37, realized his lifelong dream and enrolled in medical school. For most of his career in medicine, he had his own private radiology practice and was the author of many scholarly articles on vascular flow. Throughout his many careers, he taught and mentored numerous people both formally and informally. While proud of being a US citizen, he was truly a citizen of the world. Pesho's circle of friends extended from Indianapolis to Addis Ababa. He was a master storyteller and possessed a rare balance of erudition, playfulness, and a passionate interest in the lives of others. He was profoundly attuned to injustice and had an insatiable thirst for knowledge. There was no subject or person that escaped his interest. He felt the need to connect with every person who crossed his path - especially those who others overlooked. He felt equally compelled to challenge himself and every person who crossed his path to consider a perspective beyond their own. He cherished most the friends and heart-felt connections he made along the way. In his retirement, Pesho spent his hours composing words of wisdom, and showering his beloved wife, offspring and offspring's offspring, as he liked to call them, with boundless affection and praise. They each reel from the loss of their greatest champion. A virtual service will be held on Sunday, April 26th at 11:30am via Zoom. Please register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_csvM 22RBT-q55- ngysiFdw Published in The New York Times on Apr. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close