PETE HAMILL

HAMILL--Pete. Pete was a valued friend to the Museum of the City of New York as trustee (1998-2009), advisor, contributor to exhibitions and book projects, and celebrated speaker, bringing wit, insight, and passion to our mission as NYC's storyteller. He graciously accepted our Louis Auchincloss Prize in 2010, recognizing his work inspired by our great city. We send our deepest sympathies to his wife, Fukiko, and family. William C. Vrattos, Chair, Whitney W. Donhauser, Ronay Menschel Director





