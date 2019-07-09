ALLAN--Peter. Beloved husband of Marjorie for sixty-three years and devoted brother-in-law of Elizabeth K. Gabriel, died Sunday, July 7 at age 93. He will be remembered for his graciousness, wit and intellect and cherished by those whose lives he touched. A WWII veteran, he served in the 104th Infantry Division (Timberwolves). He graduated cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from CCNY and received his MS from Columbia and Ph.D. from NYU. He retired after thirty years as Professor of Management at the Pace University Graduate School of Business. Prior to academia, he was Deputy Personnel Director for Agency Services for the City of New York. For thirty years he served with distinction on the Board of Trustees of the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Holy Trinity and directed its highly regarded cultural events program. In 1989, he was conferred the honor of Archon Aktouarios for service to his church. Funeral, Wednesday, July 10, noon, Holy Trinity Cathedral, 340 East 74 St., NYC. Contributions may be made to the Holy Trinity Cathedral Stewardship Fund.
Published in The New York Times on July 9, 2019