Service Information Riotto Funeral Home & Cremation Company 3205 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Jersey City , NJ 07306 (201)-798-3100 Memorial Gathering 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Riotto Funeral Home & Cremation Company 3205 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Jersey City , NJ 07306 Memorial Mass 10:00 AM Mount Carmel Church 99 Broadway Jersey City , NY Obituary

AVAGLIANO--Peter. Peter Avagliano has passed away at the age of 88. Mr. Avagliano's career spanned 53 years at the same company, Schiavone-Bonomo Corporation, Jersey City, NJ (which in 1998 became Hugo Neu Schnitzer East, an affiliation of Hugo Neu Corp and Schnitzer Steel Industries). Mr. Avagliano's extensive experience made him an international figure in the industry, most notably in the area of ferrous scrap exports. He joined Schiavone-Bonomo in 1950, beginning his career as an office assistant and plant worker, was promoted to Vice President in 1976, then became Executive Vice President in 1985. At the end of his career, he was a senior advisor to Hugo Neu Schnitzer East. Mr. Avagliano was very active in the Institute of Scrap Iron and Steel, and was president of its New Jersey Chapter from 1977 to 1979, as well as National Chair of its foreign trade committee in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Throughout his long career he was privileged to know many of the leading figures in the industry, including Hugo Neu, who he referred to as his mentor and one of the finest teachers he ever had. Wendy Kelman Neu, Chairman and CEO of Hugo Neu Corporation said, "Peter's passing represents the end of an era for Hugo Neu Corp. He was sorely missed by John and all of us when he became ill but particularly John. He had relied on Peter's judgment, expertise and especially his good humor and warmth. He was a real friend you could always rely on and we cherish every moment we spent with him." He was often quoted as saying, "I have never had a boring day," referring to the ups and downs of the ferrous industry. He rarely missed a day of work, and at the height of his career spent at least six days a week at the office, perhaps the seventh day checking on the telex machine for a message from Japan until finally technology made that easier. He saw tremendous change in the industry over his career. Mergers and consolidations of family businesses changed the shape of the industry. Growing environmental consciousness also changed the safety requirements of his work and the industry where he played a senior leadership role. Peter's career was interrupted in 1953 when he was drafted into the US Army. Peter credits his ability to get along with people to this most valuable lesson from military service: "How to work with and get along with people." Peter's military career began in basic training in Louisiana, and he finished as a sergeant with the 10th Mountain Division infantry unit. After his discharge from active service, he resumed his career, and he also continued his college education by taking night classes at Seton Hall University, earning a degree in management in 1961. Peter leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Mary; his two children, John and Joan; and six grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to gather on Friday, November 1, from 4pm to 8pm at Riotto Funeral Home, 3205 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ. Mass will be offered on Saturday, November 2, at 10am at Mount Carmel Church, 99 Broadway, Jersey City. Entombment will be at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, and in acknowledgement of his lifelong dedication to the steel recycling industry, the family has established the Avagliano Endowment Fund. Contributions may be made in memory of Peter J. Avaglianoto the Avagliano Endowment Fund at the Recycling Education and Research Foundation, 1250 H Street NW, Suite 400, Washington, D.C. 20005.



