AVAGLIANO--Peter J. The officers and employees of Hugo Neu Corporation and Wendy K. Neu, CEO, are deeply saddened by the passing of Peter J. Avagliano, former senior executive of Hugo Neu's former joint venture partner, Schiavone-Bonomo Corporation. Peter worked closely for almost a half century with our company's pioneering founder, the late Hugo Neu, who Peter considered his mentor and wisest of teachers; Hugo's son and our former CEO, the late John L. Neu, with whom Peter shared a close business relationship and personal friendship; and John's wife, Wendy, who also enjoyed a warm relationship with Peter. Peter helped Hugo Neu and its joint ventures establish and maintain a leading position in the international metals recycling business and was highly respected by his colleagues in the industry, serving as an officer of national and local trade organizations. On a personal note, we will remember Peter for his warmth, honesty, intelligence, judgment and good humor. Our hearts go out to his dear wife, Mary; children John and Joan and their spouses; six grandchildren; brother, Alfred; and the rest of the family. Wendy K. Neu, CEO



