BERCZELLER--Peter H., MD. How do we capture his journey in only a few words? Born in Vienna, a refugee childhood, living an American dream with his beloved (sometimes exasperated) late wife Adrienne, la vie francaise with his dear wife Helen, dying at home on a sunny day, surrounded by those he loved on June 27 in St. Pardoux de Drone, France at 87. Clinical Professor of Medicine at NYU, lionhearted physician and teacher, ingenious writer, all-embracing father and friend of Paul and John and their wives Yasmin and Michele, tender inspiration to his grandchildren Nico and Allia. "Living Well Is the Best Revenge" was his motto.
Published in The New York Times on July 11, 2019