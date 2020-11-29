1/
Peter Bermas
BERMAS--Peter I. A longtime resident of Great Neck, NY, and a near seven-year resident of Kendal on Hudson, Sleepy Hollow, NY. Peter died on November 23. Peter is survived by his brother, Roger Bermas and Elaine; his children, Cantor Margot Goldberg and Barry; and Laura Van Sise and Roy; his grandchildren, Tamir Goldberg, Rachel Van Sise, and Jack Van Sise; and many, many family and friends. Peter was predeceased by his parents, Edward (Pete) Bermas and Ruth Bermas; and his wife Linda M. Bermas. If you wish, the family suggests contributions to the Cantor's Discretionary Fund at Temple Beth Abraham, Tarrytown, NY; or to the charity of your choice.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
