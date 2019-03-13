BLIVEN--Peter S., on March 10, 2019, age 62, of Laurel Hollow, NY, formerly of Lloyd Harbor, NY and New York City. Beloved husband of Jennifer Bohner for 30 years. Loving father of Brooke, Allison, and Emma. Dear brother of John Jr., and the late Barbara. Peter was an active participant in both academics and athletics at Friends Academy, Locust Valley, NY and Syracuse University. Peter's career started in institution municipal sales at Langdon P. Cook, and he went on to become a leader in sales at Citibank's institution municipal bond group where he became a Managing Director. Funeral Mass St. Dominic RC Church, Oyster Bay, NY, Thursday, March 14, 10:30am. Interment is private. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 13, 2019