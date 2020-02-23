BRODERICK--Peter Francis, III, age 77, of Boynton Beach, FL, passed away on February 17, 2020. Formerly of New York City and Valley Stream, NY. Proud Vietnam Veteran. Graduate of University of Notre Dame and Fordham University Law. Retired from Ahmuty, Demers and McManus. Survived by brother William M. Broderick and wife Susan of The Villages, FL and sister Denise M. McLaughlin and husband Jerome of Savannah, GA. Burial will be private in St. John's Cemetery, Middle Village, NY. Remembrances: Hospice of Palm Beach County, 5300 East Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33407. May he rest in peace.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 23, 2020