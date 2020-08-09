1/
PETER CARRIER
{ "" }
CARRIER--Peter R. In loving memory of Peter R. Carrier, August 18, 1942 - August 11, 2019 on the one year anniversary of our loss. Not a minute goes by that you are not missed by your loving wife Lucia, devoted sons Michael and David and their families that include your two beautiful granddaughters Jordan and Brooke, brother Jeff and family, brother-in- law Pat and family, sister-in-law Gina, and many friends. We are heartbroken that you are no longer here with us. Your legacy lives on in our hearts. My beautiful husband, I will love you until the day after forever and pray that you are at peace, surrounded by the angels. Until we are together again, Rest In Peace, My Love.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
