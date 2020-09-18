1/
Peter Charles Barry
1976 - 2020
Peter Charles Barry, 44, of Danbury, Connecticut died suddenly on September 15, 2020. A native of Cork, Ireland, he earned a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences from University College Cork and a Ph.D. in microbiology at New York University. He worked at Doyle Management Fund since 2007, most recently as Director of Research. Devoted husband and father, avid hiker and climber, marathon runner, lover of reading, travel, and nature. He is survived by his wife, Andrea, his children Pierce and Maeve, his parents Jean and John, and his three brothers Cormac, Simon, and Andrew.

Published in New York Times from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
