CLAMAN--Peter. An award-winning architect and lifelong New Yorker who was many things to many people and loved by all, Peter passed away on September 12, 2019, two months after his 91st birthday. He died as he lived, smiling at the family he loved so much. He is survived by his wife, Dale; his children, Scott Claman and his wife Amy Claman; Faith Claman; Bruce Breslow; Nancy Strong and her husband Roger Strong, Jr.; and his grandchildren, Max, Emily and Sophie Claman; Sarah and Julia Russo; Matthew Breslow; and Sarah Strong. Peter was a managing partner at SLCE Architects who told people he was the "C" in the firm's name. His work shaped New York City's skyline and created buildings where thousands now live and work. The world has lost the love and kindness of a special man who will be deeply missed. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 15, at 12:30 p.m. at Plaza Jewish Community Chapel, 630 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10024.



