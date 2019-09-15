CLAMAN--Peter. The Board of Directors, Chairman's Council Members, and Staff of the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF) wish to express our sincere sympathy of the passing of our dear friend, Chairman's Council Member, and former board member, Peter Claman. During his over 25-years of association with SWCRF, Peter believed in the Foundation's mission to cancer research. Our fondest thoughts and deepest condolences go out to his wife, Dale Claman, and the entire Claman family. Respectfully, Michael Nierenberg, Chairman of the Board; Dr. Samuel Waxman, Founder and CEO; William T. Sullivan, Executive Director, Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 15, 2019