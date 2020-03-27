DAVIES--Peter John, June 7, 1927 - March 25, 2020. Longtime resident of Riverdale and Kendal-on-Hudson. Peter worked for USAID in the United States, Thailand and Brazil. Peter was President of the Freedom from Hunger Foundation and the first President of InterAction, the alliance of international development and relief agencies. He attended Little Red School House, St. John's College and the Harvard Littauer Center. Peter is survived by Phyllis (nee Botner), his wife of 70 years; sister Nada Barry; sons Kenneth and Christopher; daughters-in-law Margrethe and Carina; and grandchildren Benjamin, Daniel, Lukas, Emma, Simon and Johannes. In lieu of flowers, donations to Friends of Reach Out's HIV/AIDS Africa Initiative, (FORO), of which Peter was a co-founder, would be appreciated.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 27, 2020