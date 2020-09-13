DAVIES--Peter. With deep sorrow we note the passing of Peter Davies, PhD, a giant in the field of Alzheimer's disease research. Dr. Davies came to Einstein in 1977, and held a dual appointment as professor in the departments of Pathology and Neuroscience. His early work revealing a deficiency of choline acetyltransferase in the cerebral cortex of Alzheimer's patients led to an explosion of research by neuroscientists on intracerebral cholinergic pathways and was instrumental in the development of the cholinesterase inhibitor class of drugs for AD. His groundbreaking studies of tau pathology in Alzheimer's advanced our understanding of the production, characterization and use of monoclonal antibodies to tau proteins, which are crucial for tissue diagnosis and neuropathologic studies. A beloved teacher and mentor to generations of Einstein graduate and medical students, fellows and junior faculty, Dr. Davies was a major contributor to the training of future scientists. After his appointment as director of the Litwin-Zucker Center for the Study of Alzheimer's Disease and Memory Disorders in 2006, he retained his role as Clinical Professor of Pathology at Einstein, continuing to serve on student thesis defense committees. The scientific community has lost a brilliant colleague and leader. The world has lost an exceptionally kind and compassionate man who was an inspiration to all who knew him. Our hearts go out to his wife Barbara and the entire family. Michael B. Prystowsky, MD, PhD, Professor and University Chair of Pathology; Kamran Khodakhah, PhD, Professor and Chair, Dominick P. Purpura Department of Neuroscience; Mark F. Mehler, MD, Alpern Professor and University Chair, The Saul R. Korey Department of Neurology; Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medicine





