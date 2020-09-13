1/
PETER DAVIES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PETER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAVIES--Peter. With deep sorrow we note the passing of Peter Davies, PhD, a giant in the field of Alzheimer's disease research. Dr. Davies came to Einstein in 1977, and held a dual appointment as professor in the departments of Pathology and Neuroscience. His early work revealing a deficiency of choline acetyltransferase in the cerebral cortex of Alzheimer's patients led to an explosion of research by neuroscientists on intracerebral cholinergic pathways and was instrumental in the development of the cholinesterase inhibitor class of drugs for AD. His groundbreaking studies of tau pathology in Alzheimer's advanced our understanding of the production, characterization and use of monoclonal antibodies to tau proteins, which are crucial for tissue diagnosis and neuropathologic studies. A beloved teacher and mentor to generations of Einstein graduate and medical students, fellows and junior faculty, Dr. Davies was a major contributor to the training of future scientists. After his appointment as director of the Litwin-Zucker Center for the Study of Alzheimer's Disease and Memory Disorders in 2006, he retained his role as Clinical Professor of Pathology at Einstein, continuing to serve on student thesis defense committees. The scientific community has lost a brilliant colleague and leader. The world has lost an exceptionally kind and compassionate man who was an inspiration to all who knew him. Our hearts go out to his wife Barbara and the entire family. Michael B. Prystowsky, MD, PhD, Professor and University Chair of Pathology; Kamran Khodakhah, PhD, Professor and Chair, Dominick P. Purpura Department of Neuroscience; Mark F. Mehler, MD, Alpern Professor and University Chair, The Saul R. Korey Department of Neurology; Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medicine


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved