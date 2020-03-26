Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PETER DE LUCA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

De LUCA--Peter J. 92, of New York, New York, passed away on March 24, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Peter, affectionately known to his family as "Poppi," is remembered as someone who led an amazing life - always at the right place during the most extraordinary of times. While he was exceptionally humble, he delighted his grandsons with stories of his amazing adventures and experiences. Peter De Luca was born in the Bronx in 1927. During the Great Depression, he worked three jobs to support his family until, at age 16, he volunteered for the U.S. Merchant Marines during WWII . He proudly served his country as an officer, ferrying American troops and Japanese prisoners in the Pacific Theatre. During the Cold War, he was called upon to serve his country in other capacities, both formally and informally, across the Middle East, Cuba, the former Soviet Union and parts of Europe. Peter was a graduate of DeWitt Clinton High School. Following the War, he graduated from CCNY with high honors. He enrolled in New York Law School at night, working during the day to support his family and pay for school. He graduated number one in his law school class and, years later, became a Trustee of the School. Upon graduation, Peter joined Cravath, Swaine & Moore as the firm's first Italian-American associate. He subsequently served as a senior executive at several large companies, including PepsiCo, where he was Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and led the international business; Revlon, where he worked under Charles Revson as General Counsel, Chief Financial Officer and served on the company's Board; and General Foods, where he was Executive Vice President, General Counsel and a member of the Board. He practiced law for over 60 years and capped his career as Managing Partner of Kaye, Scholer, retiring at the young age of 88. The NY State Bar Association twice named him Corporate Counsel of the Year. He held positions as Chairman of the Board of the Better Business Bureaus of America, Chairman of Burke Rehabilitation Hospital, and as a Trustee of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF). He was a Trustee Emeritus of the LDF until his death. Peter was an early advocate for and passionate about civil rights , and he personally knew most major figures of the Civil Rights Movement. As a law student, he helped research legal briefs prepared for the landmark desegregation case, Brown versus Board of Education. He attended Dr. Martin Luther King's "I Have a Dream" speech. During Freedom Summer (1964), the Johnson Administration and FBI asked for his assistance in solving the murders of three college students near a Mississippi town where Pepsi had a bottling operation, the event that was the basis of the film Mississippi Burning. He recently presented his grandsons with his original Green Book. Additionally, Peter served as Co-Chair of New York Mayor John Lindsay's Finance Committee, as Co-Chairman of Governor Hugh Carey's election campaign and as Chairman of Governor Hugh Carey's Committee on Ethics. Peter is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marie J. De Luca; son David and wife Dixie; his beloved grandsons, Peter and William; sister-in-law Vivian De Luca of Southwick, Massachussetts; and nephews Tom, John and Bobby De Luca of the Springfield, Massachussetts, area; and a large, extended family. Peter will be remembered by hundreds of people whose lives he touched through his gentle words of advice and his deep commitment to improving our world. A memorial service will be held for Peter De Luca at a future date, to be determined, at St. Thomas Moore in New York City. Published in The New York Times on Mar. 26, 2020

