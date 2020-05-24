Or Copy this URL to Share

ELSBACH--Peter M.D. PhD, Professor Emeritus of NYU (November 9, 1924 - May 10, 2020). With deep sorrow our beloved is gone. Loving husband of Patricia (NY, NY; Sheffield, MA); proud father (Jan Kees, Davis CA; Bart, Sheffield, MA), father-in-law (Kim Elsbach; Janet Reich Elsbach), grandfather (Hazel, Racha, Pearl, Asher); brother (Jan Tromp, Netherlands). Survivor and explorer. Rigorous, pioneering scientist. Medical doctor who discovered novel human antibacterial proteins. Worldly and engaged friend; thought-provoking and demanding teacher; devoted and encouraging mentor. His lessons are imprinted in all who knew him as student, colleague, friend and family.





