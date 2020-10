Or Copy this URL to Share

Ericson--Peter Colin November 3rd, 1983 to October 20th, 2020. He was a brother, son, uncle, friend, boyfriend and incredibly kind and gracious man. He attended Temple University and had a career in the medical supply industry. During the pandemic, he worked tirelessly to supply protective equipment. Peter was a sharp mind and joyful human being. He will be missed.





