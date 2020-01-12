GOLDMAN--Dr. Peter M., 74, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020 in Palm Springs, CA, after a long illness. Dr. Goldman was an internationally renowned dermatologist, who practiced in the Beverly Hills area for over 40 years before his retirement in 2016. He was recognized by medical colleagues as a true visionary, pioneering many aspects of cosmetic dermatology and hair restoration surgery. And legions of devoted patients trusted his expert care, artistic eye and unrivaled empathy, especially those with hair loss. He was born on June 21, 1945, in New York, NY, to parents Dr. Irving and Rose Goldman. Dr. Goldman graduated from Tufts University in 1967 and Tulane University Medical School in 1971. He trained as a dermatology resident at UCLA until 1975, then taught as Clinical Associate Professor of Dermatology at UCLA while in private practice. Dr. Goldman will be remembered as a man of intellectual curiosity, a great and giving teacher, and generous soul to his family, friends, colleagues and patients. He is survived by son Eric Goldman and daughter Kimberly Goldman from his marriage to ex-wife Marilyn Goldman, partners Chad Parsons and Wolfgang Bauer, grandchildren Kelly, Oliver and Eve, and brother Jonathan Goldman, and predeceased by brother Richard.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 12, 2020