PETER GORDON

GORDON--Peter. Peter Alan Gordon, born March 26, 1942, died peacefully on July 1, 2020 in Southampton, NY. Peter grew up in Westmount, Quebec and attended Selwyn House School, Trinity College School, and was an alumnus of Sir George Williams University. Peter started his career in investment banking in London and later moved to New York City where he worked for years at Salomon Brothers and was made partner. Peter was happiest in Southampton where he resided for over 35 years. There, he enjoyed time on the tennis courts at the Meadow Club or dining at his favorite restaurant, Sant Ambroeus. He will always be remembered for his kindness and generosity towards others and was known for his joie de vivre. Peter is survived by his wife Lucia, daughters Sofia and Sabrina, son Kingman, grandsons Stark and Cannon, and sister Cynthia. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to Southampton Hospital or Heart of the Hamptons.





