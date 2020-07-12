1/1
PETER GORDON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PETER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GORDON--Peter. Peter Alan Gordon, born March 26, 1942, died peacefully on July 1, 2020 in Southampton, NY. Peter grew up in Westmount, Quebec and attended Selwyn House School, Trinity College School, and was an alumnus of Sir George Williams University. Peter started his career in investment banking in London and later moved to New York City where he worked for years at Salomon Brothers and was made partner. Peter was happiest in Southampton where he resided for over 35 years. There, he enjoyed time on the tennis courts at the Meadow Club or dining at his favorite restaurant, Sant Ambroeus. He will always be remembered for his kindness and generosity towards others and was known for his joie de vivre. Peter is survived by his wife Lucia, daughters Sofia and Sabrina, son Kingman, grandsons Stark and Cannon, and sister Cynthia. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to Southampton Hospital or Heart of the Hamptons.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved