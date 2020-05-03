GRENQUIST--Peter Carl, passed away on April 27, 2020, at the age of 89, after a rich and exemplary life as husband, father and grandfather, and a distinguished career as a publishing executive. Peter received a BA from Dartmouth College, Phi Beta Kappa (1953), was a Woodrow Wilson fellow (1956-1957), and received a PhD from Columbia University (1963). After serving on active duty as a deck officer in the United States Navy (1953-1956), he went on to have a long career in publishing, from becoming president of the Trade Book division, Prentice-Hall, Inc. (1972-1980) to Executive Director, Association of American University Presses, Inc. (1990-1997). He married Barbara Ross Krone in 1967. They had two children, Carl and Louisa. In the 1960's, Peter's love of the ocean led him to a house in the potato fields of Wainscott, Long Island, steps from the beach, where one day he would retire and live out the rest of his years. When not at home with his books, Peter could be found swimming parallel to the beach, beyond the surf. He was a member of the Devon Yacht Club for 40 years, where he enjoyed, more than anything, playing tennis with his best friend, his wife. He will be much missed by his family and by many others whose lives have been enriched by his friendship. Peter is survived by his wife, Barbara; his daughter, Louisa Grenquist; and his two grandchildren, Peter and Beatrice Grenquist.





