HARTMANN--Peter W. a long-time resident of Bronxville, NY, died April 22, 2020, at age 85. Peter was a Principal of Container Ship, Inc., President of F.W. Hartmann, Inc., and a fixture in the shipping and cruise ship industries. Peter was born on March 17, 1935, to Franz and Edith Hartmann, and raised on a farm in Huntington, NY. Peter attended Phillips Exeter Academy and Harvard University, where he excelled in crew, and served in Germany in the United States Army during the 1950s. The son of German immigrants, Peter spoke German fluently and loved travelling throughout the globe. A self-taught and avid sailor, Peter was a member of the Shenorock Shore Club in Rye, NY, and the Field Club in Bronxville, NY. Peter was an active gardener who until recent years volunteered at the New York Botanical Gardens. Extremely handy, Peter loved spending the weekends away from Manhattan crafting projects around the home, and being outdoors, though he also enjoyed museums, music (especially opera), and the theatre. Peter had an infectious smile, and loved being with people. Peter is survived by his wife Ulku Bates, predeceased by his first wife of 43 years Audrey (Manser), son Anton Hartmann, and brother Rolf Hartmann. Peter is also survived by his daughter Karin and husband Don Caster of Mamaroneck, NY, Christianne and husband John Daukas of Watch Hill, RI, step-son Anthony Murat Bates and his wife Cheryl of Climax, MI, daughter-in-law Stacy Hartmann, grandchildren Lora St. Onge, Bonnie Capparelli, Audrey Caster, Margaret Caster, Peter Caster, Russell Caster, Victoria Daukas, Erika Daukas, John Daukas III, Virginia Daukas, Isabel Hartmann, Emma King, nieces, nephews, and other beloved relatives. A memorial service will be scheduled when the current health crisis permits. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peter's memory to Phillips Exeter Academy, and the New York Botanical Gardens.





