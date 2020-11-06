1/
PETER HAUSPURG
HAUSPURG--Peter. The sudden passing of Peter is heartbreaking. Outstanding person and real estate professional. Industry insiders would say Peter is "one of the good guys," a subtle statement of high praise and trust. His intelligence, capability, drive and generosity omnipresent. Founder, along with his wife Daun, and chairman for 40 years of Eastern Consolidated an extraordinarily successful brokerage firm instrumental in major New York City real estate deals. It was an honor when Peter decided to join ABS as a partner, his personality, experience and capability enlightening. A consummate dealmaker, one of the most respected and loved professionals within the industry. Our thoughts and prayers are with Daun and the family. Peter will be missed greatly. ABS Partners Real Estate


Published in New York Times on Nov. 6, 2020.
