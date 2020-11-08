1/
PETER HAUSPURG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PETER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAUSPURG--Peter. The Trustees, Staff, Clients, and Alumni of JCCA express their deepest sympathies on the passing of JCCA Trustee Peter Hauspurg. Mr. Hauspurg was formerly the Chairman and CEO of Eastern Consolidated, a major commercial real estate service firm he co-founded in 1981 with his wife and partner, Daun Paris. After joining JCCA's Board in 2007, Mr. Hauspurg served as JCCA's President from 2013-15, then as Board Chair until last year. We are grateful for his wisdom, leadership, generosity, and kindness to the children and families of JCCA. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, former JCCA Trustee Daun Paris, his children, former volunteers Philip and Alexandra, and the entire Hauspurg family. Louis Jaffe President Ronald E. Richter CEO


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 6, 2020
Dear Daun, we are so terribly sorry about Peter’s passing. He was a lovely man. We cannot imagine the excruciating pain you are feeling. Sending you our love, Amy and Chuck
Dear Daun, we are so terribly sorry about Peter&#8217;s passing. He was a lovely
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved