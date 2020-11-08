HAUSPURG--Peter. The Trustees, Staff, Clients, and Alumni of JCCA express their deepest sympathies on the passing of JCCA Trustee Peter Hauspurg. Mr. Hauspurg was formerly the Chairman and CEO of Eastern Consolidated, a major commercial real estate service firm he co-founded in 1981 with his wife and partner, Daun Paris. After joining JCCA's Board in 2007, Mr. Hauspurg served as JCCA's President from 2013-15, then as Board Chair until last year. We are grateful for his wisdom, leadership, generosity, and kindness to the children and families of JCCA. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, former JCCA Trustee Daun Paris, his children, former volunteers Philip and Alexandra, and the entire Hauspurg family. Louis Jaffe President Ronald E. Richter CEO





