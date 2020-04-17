HONIG--Peter, age 83 of White Plains, New York, passed away peacefully at home from complications of Parkinson's Disease. He lived life fully, with integrity, humor and optimism and derived great joy from his many pastimes, but most importantly from the company of his great friends and extended family who simply loved being in his presence. Pre-deceased by loving daughter, Janice. Survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Phyllis, his beloved daughter, Caroline, son-in-law, Rick, grandchildren Jack and Emily, brother- and sister-in-law Richard and Susan Levine and his nieces and nephews. Charitable contributions may be made in his memory to .
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 17, 2020