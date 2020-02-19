1940 - 2020
Peter Harvey, a philosophy professor and longtime New York City attorney, died Feb. 5 at home in Alexandria VA.
Born in 1940 Holland, he emigrated to NY in 1948. After studying at Fordham he went on to earn a PhD in philosophy at Michigan and a law degree at Yale.
A Wesleyan professor; Cravath, Swaine and Moore associate; and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp VP; he retired in 2014.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years Donna, his brother Stephen, son David, and grandson Flynn Peter.
Published on NYTimes.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020