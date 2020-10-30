1946 - 2020

Peter J. Mollo (July 11, 1946-October 23,2020) was a lively, interesting, charismatic person. Wise and impulsive, he taught his children and grandchildren to be brave, to stand up for justice, to have inner strength and courage, to be fiercely loyal and to ALWAYS HAVE FUN!



He was kind, but not easy. He asked hard questions and could take persistence to the extreme. He was a free and creative spirit and thinker. He embraced friends, family, learning, traveling, art and reading. Especially history.



Peter was a lifelong resident of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn and enjoyed weekends and summers in The Berkshires since the early 1970s.

He graduated from Georgetown University and remained very close with several college friends to this day. He had two masters in art from CUNY, a certification in family counseling from The Ackerman Institute an EDd from Columbia University and a JD from Brooklyn Law School.



Before his second career in law, he had a long career for the NYC Dept of Education (formerly the Board of Education) where he worked as a teacher, guidance counselor in schools and founded the Counseling Program for NYC public school children. In the 1960s and 70s he was a civil rights activist. He formed the Union Betterment Association daycare in Carroll Gardens, New York to create an affordable after-school program for neighborhood children. He served his community at church, in Brooklyn and in Hillsdale/ Copake Falls, New York. He served as a confirmation sponsor and Sunday School teacher for many years.



Peter is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Gabrielle and Mitschka Hartley, son and daughter-in-law, Marcello Mollo and Carol Park as well as six grandchildren, Reid, Max, Zac, Luca, Samantha and Julian and step-son Andrew. He is also survived by loving partner Amelia Stiles, his sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Peter McGuire, nephews Peter, Larry and Steven McGuire and their families, and his dear cousins.

