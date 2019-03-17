JOSTEN--Peter W., of Griggstown, NJ - art collector, restaurateur, farmer, stockbroker - died peacefully at home on February 23, 2019 at age 96. Born in 1922 to composer Werner E. Josten and Margaret F. Josten, he grew up in Northampton, MA, and attended Deerfield and Bard College. He served in WWII as a glider pilot in North Africa. He was active with The Jewish Agency, and worked for a time at Goldman Sachs. He purchased Griggstown Farm, which began raising quail in 1975, supplying fresh birds to the top restaurants in New York City. In 1979, he and Stephen Spector opened Le Plaisir, their short-lived but star-and toque-winning nouvelle cuisine restaurant. We remember Peter and his beloved Scotties, his quiet charm, unfailing courteousness, sense of humor, and generosity. Peter was predeceased by Stephen Spector, his companion of 25 years; Raphael Aninat, his companion of 10 years; and his sister, Eileen Josten Lowe. He is survived by his husband, Sam Trower; his nieces Sarah M. Lowe, of Lexington, KY; Elizabeth E. Lowe, of So. Hero, VT and St. John, VI; Cambria Lowe, of Oakland, CA; nephew J. Stephen Lowe, of Acton, MA and Glover, VT; and his cousin Robert M. Morgenthau. Gifts in his memory may be made to ASPCA. A memorial will take place at Temple Emanu-El, New York City, March 31 at 2pm.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 17, 2019