1936 - 2020

Peter Kellogg Bertine, 83, devoted husband, father, grandfather, lawyer, athlete and advocate, passed away from heart complications on May 18, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona where he retired after 75 years in New York.







Born in Bronxville, NY in 1936 to Edwin and Dorothy Bertine (and sister, Joan), Peter attended Kent School ('54), Williams College ('58) and Syracuse University College of Law ('66) where he met and married Diane Bassett Bertine in 1965. He served three years of active duty in the U.S. Navy as an LTJG Officer. One of his many duties included captaining a tug boat that pulled targets for torpedo practice. Peter's cool, collected calmness was legendary.







An avid reader, political historian, Scrabble warrior, crossword wizard, unsuspecting card shark, road trip planner, astronomy aficionado, sushi connoisseur, hummingbird nurturer, emoji enthusiast, groan-inducing pun maker, quick-witted humorist and devout fan of The Eagles were just a few facets of Peter's multidimensional character that permeated his life…







Throughout his 35-year law career at Bertine, Hufnagel, Headley, Zeltner, Drummond and Dohn in Bronxville & Scarsdale, NY-and subsequent role in financial planning as Kellogg Consulting, LLC-Peter specialized in estate planning, taxation, family, business and real estate law. His deep love of the Adirondack Mountains and conversation led to a 1998 Supreme Court victory that protected specific non-navigable rivers for preservation in Upstate New York. The landowners and wildlife clapped enthusiastically.







Peter's sense of duty to his community was evident to all who knew him. He proudly served The Rotary Club, Lawrence Hospital, The Community Fund, Westchester Heart Association, Westchester Children's Association, Riverside Cemetery Association, NYS Cooperative Extension and Adirondack League Club, and was president/founder of the Adirondack Landowners Association.







An inspiring athlete, Peter was a rower who conquered the Head of the Charles throughout his 50s and entered his first triathlon at age 66. At 68, he completed the iconic Escape From Alcatraz, which starts with a 1.5-mile swim across the San Francisco Bay. At 72, he earned a berth to the age group ITU World Championships in Vancouver, BC. In his mid-70s, Peter retired to Arizona, segueing from triathlon to a more leisurely fitness routine including a weekly spin class with his daughter. Peter's athleticism motivated everyone who knew him and inspired two articles on ESPN about his Alcatraz triathlon (2011) and heart surgery (2012). "Remember," Peter told ESPN, "When it comes to living, it is always better to DNF than DNS." Trying is what matters most.







Peter is survived by his biggest fans: Diane, his wife of 55 years, his daughter Kathryn, his son Pete Jr., his beloved grandson Alex, 12, Alex's mom, Kasia, and his very best buddy, Barry Baldwin. He leaves so many dear friends, colleagues and clients that there aren't enough pages on the internet to list all the lives he's touched over 83 years. Peter's legacy of generosity, kindness and compassion lives on in his family and friends. We miss you and we love you forever. "Take it to the limit one more time…"

