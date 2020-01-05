KASKELL--Peter H., died on December 12, 2019 at Redding, CT at age 95. He is survived by his wife, Joan Macy Kaskell; his stepdaughters, Bryn Macy Wood and Alison Lamont Luxner; their husbands, Thomas McNeal Wood and Craig Keller; and four granddaughters, Phoebe, Katharine, and Macy Wood, and Willa Keller. Peter served with distinction in Army Intelligence in the European Theater in World War II, and thereafter as Vice President and General Counsel of Olin Corporation. A memorial service will take place at 3pm on Saturday, January 25 at Meadow Ridge, 100 Redding Road, Redding, CT. Donations in Peter's memory may be made to CARE International.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 5, 2020