KEMBLE--Peter, architect, graphic designer, and digital printmaker died on June 15, 2019 in Greenfield, MA, at 80 years old. Peter, a descendant of two prominent New York and New England families, was born in New York City to Virginia Kellogg Kemble and William Kemble. Mr. Kemble was a graduate of The Pomfret School in Pomfret, CT, and of Trinity College in Hartford, CT, class of 1961. He received his Master of Architecture degree from the Graduate School of Design at Harvard University in 1966. While at GSD, Peter served as editor (with Charles Jencks) of "Connection," a student journal that served as both a platform and catalyst for dialogue among architects, historians, theorists, and artists. Mr. Kemble worked for architectural firms in Boston and Cambridge, taught at the Boston Architectural Center, and participated in juries of student work at the Rhode Island School of Design, SUNY Purchase, MIT, and the Massachusetts College of Art. From 1969 to 2005, he headed the Cambridge graphic design firm, Designs & Devices, which he started with Stephen Tucker and Deenie Yudell. As both designer and editor, he produced Concepts of the Bauhaus: the Busch- Reisinger Museum Collection for Harvard University in 1971 as well as numerous other catalogues for exhibitions of art and architecture. Later in his career, Peter focused his talent on digital printmaking. The result is a unique creative vision evident in the images with their erudite and playful titles. His artistry has been recognized in single-person and juried exhibitions at The Turtle Gallery in Deer Isle, Maine, Deerfield Academy in Deerfield, MA, and the A3 Gallery in Amherst, MA. Mr. Kemble was predeceased in 1987 by his wife, Dr. Carol Biber, a noted neuropsychologist. Burial will be at Deer Isle, ME. A memorial celebration for Peter's family and friends is planned for the fall.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 4, 2019