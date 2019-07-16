MELTZER--Peter Lael. Sept. 1, 1942 - July 16, 2017. A Dity by Sir Philip Sidney (1554-1584). My true-love hath my heart, and I have his, By just exchange one to the other given: I hold his dear, and mine he cannot miss, There never was a better bargain driven: My true-love hath my heart, and I have his. His heart in me keeps him and me in one, My heart in him his thoughts and senses guides: He loves my heart, for once it was his own, I cherish his because in me it bides: My true-love hath my heart, and I have his. Mark Di Giulio
Published in The New York Times on July 16, 2019