Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PETER MINER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MINER--Peter. (May 3rd, 1930 - March 26th, 2020). A beloved acting teacher and esteemed director, passed away after a brief illness. Following a distinguished career in television, he dedicated himself to teaching at Columbia University's Graduate Film School and T. Schreiber Studio. During his television career, he directed One Life to Live (awarded two Emmys and eight nominations), produced Dark Shadows and Hey Cinderella (featuring Jim Henson's puppets); aired the first Marvel animated series, Spider-Man; directed and produced numerous short films, TV series and plays. The son of Worthington Miner and Frances Fuller, he had his Broadway debut in "On Borrowed Time" at the age of eight, where director Joshua Logan described him as "the best child actor I ever saw." Throughout his career, teaching and mentoring actors and directors was a passion and a calling. He joyfully dedicated his heartfelt focus to this role, developing a loving and talented following. His first wife, "Mimi" passed away in 1970. He is survived by his wife, Diane who partnered with him in teaching; children Peter, Caroline, Robert, James and Rachel; son-in- law Shaughan, daughters-in-law Joan and Rosemary; grandchildren Caila, Peter and Zachary and sister Margaret. A memorial service will be announced in the coming weeks. Donations can be made to: www. www.dscc.org www.randomacts.org



MINER--Peter. (May 3rd, 1930 - March 26th, 2020). A beloved acting teacher and esteemed director, passed away after a brief illness. Following a distinguished career in television, he dedicated himself to teaching at Columbia University's Graduate Film School and T. Schreiber Studio. During his television career, he directed One Life to Live (awarded two Emmys and eight nominations), produced Dark Shadows and Hey Cinderella (featuring Jim Henson's puppets); aired the first Marvel animated series, Spider-Man; directed and produced numerous short films, TV series and plays. The son of Worthington Miner and Frances Fuller, he had his Broadway debut in "On Borrowed Time" at the age of eight, where director Joshua Logan described him as "the best child actor I ever saw." Throughout his career, teaching and mentoring actors and directors was a passion and a calling. He joyfully dedicated his heartfelt focus to this role, developing a loving and talented following. His first wife, "Mimi" passed away in 1970. He is survived by his wife, Diane who partnered with him in teaching; children Peter, Caroline, Robert, James and Rachel; son-in- law Shaughan, daughters-in-law Joan and Rosemary; grandchildren Caila, Peter and Zachary and sister Margaret. A memorial service will be announced in the coming weeks. Donations can be made to: www. doctorswithoutborders.org Published in The New York Times on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close