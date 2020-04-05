MINER--Peter. (May 3rd, 1930 - March 26th, 2020). A beloved acting teacher and esteemed director, passed away after a brief illness. Following a distinguished career in television, he dedicated himself to teaching at Columbia University's Graduate Film School and T. Schreiber Studio. During his television career, he directed One Life to Live (awarded two Emmys and eight nominations), produced Dark Shadows and Hey Cinderella (featuring Jim Henson's puppets); aired the first Marvel animated series, Spider-Man; directed and produced numerous short films, TV series and plays. The son of Worthington Miner and Frances Fuller, he had his Broadway debut in "On Borrowed Time" at the age of eight, where director Joshua Logan described him as "the best child actor I ever saw." Throughout his career, teaching and mentoring actors and directors was a passion and a calling. He joyfully dedicated his heartfelt focus to this role, developing a loving and talented following. His first wife, "Mimi" passed away in 1970. He is survived by his wife, Diane who partnered with him in teaching; children Peter, Caroline, Robert, James and Rachel; son-in- law Shaughan, daughters-in-law Joan and Rosemary; grandchildren Caila, Peter and Zachary and sister Margaret. A memorial service will be announced in the coming weeks. Donations can be made to: www. doctorswithoutborders.org, www.dscc.org www.randomacts.org
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 5, 2020