MURATORE--Peter F. Board Director and Executive Vice President of E.F. Hutton, died peacefully in his home on March 2, 2020 at the age of 87. Mr. Muratore had a long and successful career on Wall Street, serving as Senior EVP, Shearson Lehman Hutton; President, Oppenheimer Capital, Quest for Value; an official of the American Stock Exchange; advisory board member of the Finance Services Review; committee chairman of the Securities Industry Association; guest lecturer at the Wharton Graduate School of Business. He also was a Founding Member and First Chairman of the Money Management Institute of New York. Mr. Muratore served on the board of directors of many companies, including New York Life, Endeavor Investment Corporation, and Trans America Corporation. He wholeheartedly volunteered on many civic and charitable organizations, and as a local elected official; he also served honorably as Councillor and Knight of the Order of Malta. Mr. Muratore was born in Brooklyn, NY. He was a graduate of Brooklyn Preparatory High School and Georgetown University. He was an officer in the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserve during the Korean Conflict. Surviving are his loving wife, Patricia, three married children, and five grandchildren. A memorial visitation will be held at the Doyle Funeral Home, 106 Maple Ave., Morristown, NJ on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4pm - 8pm. Funeral services will be held at The Church of Christ the King, New Vernon, NJ on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either BirthHaven, 4 Academy Street, Newton, NJ 07860 or the VNA of Northern New Jersey (VNANNJ) 175 South Street, Morristown, NJ 07960.



