1/
PETER MYERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PETER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MYERS--Peter. Peter L. Myers, PhD, retired professor of Addictions and Anthropology, devoted husband, father and grandfather passed away on September 28th at the age of 78. He was born and raised in NYC and had a lifelong commitment to social justice. He earned his doctorate from NYU in 1972 and taught at Essex County Community College in Newark, NJ for 40 years. He married Susan Briggs Myers in 1967 and raised two daughters, Molly and Emma. He authored a number of books and articles on drug counseling and medical anthropology. He is survived by his wife, daughters and grandchildren Zane, Jehan and Ava. Most of all Peter will be remembered for his warmth, humanity and generous spirit. Donations can be sent to Columbia County Pathways to Recovery PO Box 486, Ghent, NY 12075.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved