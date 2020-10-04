PETER MYERS

MYERS--Peter. Peter L. Myers, PhD, retired professor of Addictions and Anthropology, devoted husband, father and grandfather passed away on September 28th at the age of 78. He was born and raised in NYC and had a lifelong commitment to social justice. He earned his doctorate from NYU in 1972 and taught at Essex County Community College in Newark, NJ for 40 years. He married Susan Briggs Myers in 1967 and raised two daughters, Molly and Emma. He authored a number of books and articles on drug counseling and medical anthropology. He is survived by his wife, daughters and grandchildren Zane, Jehan and Ava. Most of all Peter will be remembered for his warmth, humanity and generous spirit. Donations can be sent to Columbia County Pathways to Recovery PO Box 486, Ghent, NY 12075.





