NAIMAN--Peter T., M.D. died on Wednesday, October 2nd. He was born on September 23, 1937 in Brooklyn, New York. He graduated from Poly Preparatory School, Williams College and Columbia School of Physicians and Surgeons. Peter practiced Orthopedic Surgery for 45 years in Milford, CT. He was loved by his patients for his wonderful bedside manner and his brilliant surgical and diagnostic skills. He is survived by his wife Susan of 58 years, his children Jeffrey and Kara, his son-in-law and daughter-in- law Larry and Majorie and his adored grandchildren, David, Daniel, Emma and Ethan. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 4th at Congregation B'Nai Jacob, 75 Rimmon Road, Woodbridge, CT at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Alzheimers Disease Foundation.



