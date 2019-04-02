PETER NARDI

  • " Sorry to hear the news may he rest with the angels . May..."
    - AnnJoyce Ciallela Catozella
  • "Rest In Peace little twin brother of my old friend..."
    - Frank Marallo
  • "So sorry to hear about Peter's passing! I haven't seen..."
    - Joyce DiDonato
  • "may you rest in peace my brother you will be truly missed"
    - maria nardi
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Pat Margotta

NARDI--Peter, age 65, died Thursday, March 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife Lisa Hochberg; children, Alexandra, Jake, Gabriella and James Nardi; brother, Paul Nardi (Debbie) and niece, Brooke Nardi. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to: , PO Box 4777 New York, NY 10163-4777. Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinch funeralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 2, 2019
