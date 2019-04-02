NARDI--Peter, age 65, died Thursday, March 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife Lisa Hochberg; children, Alexandra, Jake, Gabriella and James Nardi; brother, Paul Nardi (Debbie) and niece, Brooke Nardi. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to: , PO Box 4777 New York, NY 10163-4777. Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinch funeralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 2, 2019