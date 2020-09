Or Copy this URL to Share

NORGREN--Peter. November 27, 1938-August 25, 2020. He died at home with Sharon by his side, graduated from Pratt Institute School of Architecture and was staff architect for the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. Peter is survived by his children Ben and Amy, their spouses Dawn and Paul, grandchildren Andrew and Nathaniel and two sisters.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store