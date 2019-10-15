Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PETER ONEILL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

O'NEILL--Peter L., Esq. Co-Founder, CARCO Group, Inc. Pete passed peacefully on Monday, October 7th at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife Becky, son John, brother Rogers and many nieces and nephews. His daughter, Catherine, predeceased him. Pete was born and raised in Jersey City, NJ. He graduated from Delbarton School, Morristown, New Jersey in 1959. Subsequently, Pete earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Colgate University, and a law degree from New York University School of Law. After graduation, Pete was admitted to the bar in New York and to the practice of law before the US Supreme Court. He served as a police officer while in law school. In 1966, Pete's professional career began when he was appointed as a Special Agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. After serving with the FBI, he became a Vice President of the Wackenhut Corporation (now G4S) and Assistant General Counsel of ARA Services (now ARAMARK). In 1977, Pete cofounded CARCO Group, Inc. Starting with just five employees, Pete grew the firm from its roots as a pioneer in vehicle pre-insurance physical damage inspections, to a leader in background screening and risk mitigation. Under his direction, CARCO employed hundreds of people and provided services to some of the largest banks and brokerage firms in New York. CARCO (sold to CIP Capital in 2016 and now Cisive) currently operates in 192 countries and provides its clients with more than 20 million reports annually. Pete was a member of the Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI, the National Law Enforcement Association, the American Society of Industrial Security and lifetime member of the International Security Management Association. He served as a Director of the New York Law Enforcement Foundation and was a longtime member and supporter of the Frederick D. Suydam Memorial Association. In 1999, Pete was awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and inducted into the Delbarton School Hall of Honor. Pete was a mentor to many and renowned for helping others find jobs and advance their careers. He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched. A memorial Mass for Pete is planned for Saturday, November 2, at 11:30am at St. Mary's Abbey Church on the campus of Delbarton School, 230 Mendham Road, Morristown, NJ, with a reception following. Friends and family are welcome to attend. Published in The New York Times on Oct. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II NYU Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

