PETER PHILIP
PHILIP--Peter. Peter Van Ness Philip died at 95 years old on July 2nd in Manchester, Vermont. Born in New York City to Van Ness and Lilian Davis Philip, he resided in New York City and Bedford, NY, and Manchester, VT. A graduate of Staten Island Academy, Brooks School, and Yale University Class of 45W, in World War II Peter served as a Machine Gun Sergeant and was awarded a Purple Heart after combat at the Battle of the Ruhr Pocket following the Battle of the Bulge. In May of 1952, he married Sabina FitzGibbon. Together they had three children. Peter began his career at Price, Waterhouse, then entered the field of Municipal Bond Finance at W.H. Morton & Co, serving as President and CEO, then White, Weld & Co. and The Morgan Guaranty Trust Company. Peter was the captain of the Yale squash team, but after marrying Sabina, golf became his passion. Peter served on boards and committees at Brooks School, Yale University, St. Anthony's Hall, and The Buckley School as well as in leadership roles at Bedford Golf and Tennis Club, Ekwanok Country Club, the Father & Son Golf Association, and the United States Senior Golf Association. Three sons survive Peter: William and his wife Jennifer, Thomas and his wife Lela, and Peter and his wife Victoria, as well as seven grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Ekwanok Scholarship Fund (3262 Main Street, PO Box 467, Manchester, VT 05254) or the Hildene Museum (PO Box 377, Manchester, VT 05254).


Published in New York Times on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

