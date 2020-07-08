1/
PETER PHILIP
PHILIP--Peter V.N. It is with great sadness that The Buckley School in the City of New York announces the death of Honorary Trustee and past parent, Peter V.N. Philip. Mr. Philip was a member of the Board of Trustees from 1975 to 2004 and served as President from 1976 to 1981, overseeing several of the most important and transformational changes in the School's history. A firm believer in the importance of education, Mr. Philip sent his three sons, Bill, Tom, and Peter, to Buckley and inspired each to pursue careers in independent schools. We offer our condolences to his sons and their families. Mr. Philip will be deeply missed by all of us in the Buckley community who benefited from his leadership, his humor, and his integrity. Justin D. Abelow '83, President Gregory G. Fowlkes '84, Vice President Gregory J. O'Melia, Head of School The Buckley School


Published in New York Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
July 7, 2020
Wonderful man who did so much for so many.
With great admiration,
Tony and Tanya Chateauvert
Tony Chateauvert
Friend
