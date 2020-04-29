PRESSMAN--Peter I., M.D., 84, Clinical Professor Emeritus of Surgery, Weill Cornell Medical College died on April 27, 2020 in New York City from the Novel Coronavirus. Born in New York City on June 20, 1935, the son of Julius and Gussie Pressman. Attended the Bronx High School of Science and had a career in music before attending Columbia College '55 (Ford Foundation Scholar) and Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons '59. Was an Intern and Resident in Surgery at Presbyterian and Bellevue Hospitals and served in the United States Army as a Surgeon in Korea. Initially on the staffs of Beth Israel and Lenox Hills Hospitals, then New York Presbyterian as Professor of Clinical Surgery. Founding Member of the New York Metropolitan Breast Cancer Group and Board Member of the American Cancer Society, he was the author of numerous publications. His busy surgical practice was devoted to treating Breast Cancer and directed towards earlier diagnosis and more acceptable, lesser surgical procedures. When he retired from Clinical Surgery he established the Genetic Risk Assessment Program at the Weill Cornell Breast Center. Educating women was a priority -- he was co-author of five editions of the book "Breast Cancer - The Complete Guide." He is survived by his devoted wife Peggy, married 49 years, two sons Michael and Jeffrey, and five grandchildren. There will be a memorial service at a future date. We are grateful to the team at Weill Cornell who cared for Peter in his final days. In his memory, we ask that you make gifts to Weill Cornell Medicine Department of Surgery Breast Cancer Program. Donations may be sent to: Weill Cornell Medicine, Office of External Affairs, 1300 York Avenue, Box 314, New York, NY 10065.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 29, 2020